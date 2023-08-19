REVEALED: What happens if someone dies in space?

As NASA sets its sights on returning humans to the moon and even venturing towards Mars in the coming decades, the question arises: What if a tragic event occurs and someone passes away in space?

Throughout the span of human spaceflight, 20 individuals have tragically lost their lives, although none of these fatalities occurred in space itself. However, the possibility of death during long-distance space travel raises important considerations for space agencies and researchers worldwide.

It’s crucial to acknowledge the various dangers inherent to space travel that could lead to fatal outcomes. One perilous scenario is being exposed to the vacuum of space without a properly pressurized suit, potentially due to a suit malfunction or spacecraft failure. In the event of an accident during a spacewalk, such as being struck by a micro-meteorite, an astronaut’s suit could be punctured, leading to rapid incapacitation.

The effects of space exposure are severe, with the vacuum causing bodily fluids to boil and blood to vaporize, rendering a person unconscious within about 15 seconds due to asphyxiation or decompression. The rapid vaporization of water within the skin and blood would lead to bodily expansion and lung collapse within approximately 10 seconds, causing paralysis within 30 seconds.

In the unfortunate event of such a fatality, the body would not instantly freeze due to the absence of heat loss mechanisms. In a vacuum, heat loss occurs only through fluid evaporation and slow radiation, resulting in a prolonged transition to a frozen, mummified state. Over time, the body could journey through space for millions of years until encountering external factors, such as heat or radiation from another celestial body.

Recovering a body in space would depend on the mission’s duration and destination. On shorter missions like those to the International Space Station (ISS) or the moon, retrieval to Earth would likely be feasible. However, for lengthier journeys like a round trip to Mars, freezing the body in space or using specialized preservation methods would be necessary due to the remote location of the crew.

Factors such as radiation exposure further complicate the challenges of space travel. Mars, in particular, faces heightened radiation levels compared to Earth, potentially impacting astronauts’ cardiovascular health and increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and other complications.

As we contemplate the potential challenges of future human missions to Mars, the moon, and beyond, these intricate considerations underscore the importance of safety measures and preparation for any scenario that may arise. Presently, NASA’s primary focus is on returning to the moon through the Artemis program, a pivotal step towards our continued exploration of space.