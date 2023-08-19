Cricket fans excited to see Asia Cup return to Pakistan

The Asia Cup 2023 will be the 16th edition of the Asia Cup, a cricket tournament contested by the men’s national teams of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The tournament will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and will be played from 30 August to 17 September 2023.

The format of the tournament will be a group stage and final.

The final will be played on 17 September 2023 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

This will be the first time that Pakistan will host the Asia Cup since 2008. The last time Pakistan hosted the tournament, Sri Lanka won the title.

The tournament is being held in Pakistan after a gap of 15 years. The PCB has assured that all necessary security arrangements will be made for the smooth conduct of the tournament.

The Asia Cup is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments in the world, and is always hotly contested. The tournament is a great opportunity for the top Asian teams to test themselves against each other, and to prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The 2023 Asia Cup is sure to be a thrilling tournament, and it is one that cricket fans around the world will be watching closely.