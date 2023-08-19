Britney Spears breaks her silence on divorce from Sam Asghari

American recording artist and entertainer Britney Spears has broken her silence on her divorce from Sam Asghari, saying that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore.”

Taking to Instagram, Britney said: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but I am not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business.”

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly. In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart pfrom friends and I thank you, I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that,” she maintained.

She added: “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses”.

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors. But that’s when I needed family the most. You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally, not under conditions. So I will be as strong as I can and do my best,” she stated.

“And I’m actually doing pretty damn good. Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile,” Britney added.

On the other side, Britney Spears was reportedly worried that her ex-husband Sam Asghari will try to seize custody of their two dogs in their bitter divorce battle.

It is unclear how the custody of the dogs will be determined. In California, courts typically award joint custody of pets to divorcing couples.