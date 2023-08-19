Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in cypher case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Islamabad, according to the party.

Notably, the former federal minister is the acting chairman of PTI since party chief Imran Khan’s detention.

Also, this is the first major arrest from PTI since the interim government took charge.

Qureshi was taken into custody by the Islamabad police, PTI said on social media.

The former foreign minister has been arrested in connection with the cypher case and being shifted to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters.

Earlier in May, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested by Punjab Police - shortly after his release - in connection with May 9 violence case from outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail despite the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order.

Then, in the first week of June, he was released on the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC) following which he met PTI Chairman Imran Khan.