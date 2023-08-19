Supreme Court to hear rape survivor seeking abortion

The Supreme Court of India wasted no time in responding to a 25-year-old rape survivor’s plea for an abortion and formed a special bench to hear the case.

The woman’s case has sparked a debate about the availability of abortion services in India.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021, allows abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy for certain categories of women, including rape survivors.

However, many women still face challenges in accessing abortion services, especially in rural areas.

The top court’s registry immediately began working on the case after she filed her appeal.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud constituted a special bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, who rushed to the court for a special hearing at 10:30am on August 19.

The bench was shocked to learn that the Gujarat High Court had dismissed the woman’s request for an abortion, despite a favourable medical report, on August 11.

Justice Nagarathna expressed her dismay at the high court’s decision to postpone the case for nearly two weeks before denying her request.

“How can the court postpone the case until 23 August? How many valuable days were lost as a result of this?” she asked as reported by The Hindu.

The bench was also informed that the high court had yet to publish the dismissal order.

“There is a sense of urgency in these cases. There is no place for a lackadaisical approach,” Justice Nagarathna said.

The bench ordered a new medical examination for the woman later that day.

The report must be submitted to the court by August 20 while the Supreme Court has scheduled the case for August 21.

“Since valuable time has been lost, a new report may be requested from the medical board in Bharauch. We order the petitioner to appear at KMCRI hospital for another examination and submit the most recent status report to this court by 6 pm on Sunday. The same will be brought before the court on Monday,” the order read.

The top court also instructed the Secretary General of the Supreme Court to inquire with the Gujarat High Court Registry whether the order had been uploaded.