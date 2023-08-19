10-member caretaker Sindh cabinet takes oath

The 10-member interim Sindh cabinet has taken oath at a ceremony at the provincial Governor House.

The newly inducted ministers were administered the oath of office by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

The cabinet members who took oath include retd Brig Haris Nawaz, Ishwar Laal, Dr Saad Niaz, Khuda Bakhsh Marri, Dr Rana Hussain, Umar Soomro, Dr Junaid Shah, Mubeen Jumani, former housing secretary Younus Dhaga, Rashid Wali Muhammad.

Brig Nawaz has been allocated the portfolios of interior, information and prisons.

Mr Jumani has got local government, housing, town planning and population.

Ishar Laal has been given the ministries of excise and taxation, and agriculture.

Arshad Wali Muhammad has been chosen for tourism, transport, mass transit and environment.

Dr Shah has been allotted the portfolios of youth affairs, sports, culture, labour.

Umar Soomro has got the ministries of law, religious affairs and human rights.

Dr Niaz has been chosen for health, social welfare and public health engineering.

Marri has got the ministries of energy, and mines and minerals.

Younus Dhaga has got finance, planning and development and revenue.

Dr Hussain has got education, college education, universities, boards and women empowerment.

The ceremony was attended by the chief secretary, the interim Sindh police chief and provincial secretaries.

Caretaker Chief Minister retd Justice Maqbool Baqar took the oath of his office on Thursday. He was presented a guard of honour on Friday upon his arrival at the Governor House.