Flood level from India falls from high to medium, says letter from New Delhi

India’s Hari-ke Barrage has recorded a huge dip of 50,000 cusecs in the flow of water, as per a letter received from the country’s Ministry of Water Resources, while the flow at Ganda Singhwala in Kasur has also started to fall.

The letter, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, says that the flow from Hari-ke towards Pakistan has reached 230,000 cusecs. It added that the flood level has fallen from high to medium level.

The flow at Ganda Singhwala has come down to 269,000 cusecs after a dip of 9,000 cusecs.

Sources in the flood warning center say that there will be a further reduction in the extremely high level flood late at night.

However, the flood level at Sulemanki Barrage has started to increase, as the flood current has risen to medium level with a flow of 83,000 cusecs.

Also Read: Sutlej River under threat of very high level flood

The NDMA has issued a warning to the Punjab government in this regard.

The flood warning center sources said that flow of water at Head Sulemanki is likely to rise to 150,000 cusecs at night.

Earlier, the moderate flood in Sutlej River started to rise to a high level, and an extremely high flood level was said to persist for the next 24 hours.

The water level at Head Ganda Singhwala in Kasur had exceeded 23 feet, as there has been a further increase in the volume of the flood current released from India into the Sutlej.

Residents in nearby areas have started moving to safer places, while electricity and internet services have been suspended in the area.