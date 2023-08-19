Understanding every Samsung Galaxy Watch Sleep Animal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a popular smartwatch that offers a variety of features, including sleep tracking. The watch uses sleep-related data and a quick survey to assign you a symbolic animal that represents your sleep habits.

What are Samsung Galaxy Watch Sleep Animals?

Samsung Galaxy Watch uses eight different animals to symbolize different sleep habits.

Each animal has distinct characteristics to describe how a person sleeps.

The platform then offers tailored suggestions to maximize users’ chances of getting the best sleep according to their symbolic animal.

What each sleep animal in Samsung Health represents?

Unconcerned Lion: People who usually sleep longer than the recommended eight hours and aren’t easily shaken out of their sleep.

Sensitive Hedgehog: People who are “active” and “watchful” at night while sleeping for a big chunk of the daylight hours.

Nervous Penguin: Light sleepers who can be easily rattled while sleeping and may have trouble going back to sleep.

Sun Averse Mole: People who don’t discount their daily eight hours of sleep but instead prefer to be active at night while sleeping during the day.

Cautious Deer: People who barely sleep at length and are always ready to bounce.

Easygoing Walrus: People who can stay awake for much longer than an average human before hitting and staying between the sheets for well over eight hours.

Alligator on the Hunt: People who operate through the night and are wary while sleeping.

Exhausted Shark: People who have a visible sleep deficit but cannot sleep enough, probably because of their profession or circumstances.

How to find out your sleep animal from Galaxy Watch?

Ensure your Galaxy Watch (Gen 4 or newer) is connected to your smartphone. Open the Samsung Health app on your phone.

Inside Samsung Health, scroll down to the Sleep section and tap the box to open access options for sleep tracking.

Scroll down on the page and tap “Try sleep coaching.”

Answer the questions in the short survey about your sleep.

You will now be assigned one of the eight animals based on these metrics. Bottom line:

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Sleep Animals are a fun and unique way to learn more about your sleep habits. By understanding your sleep animal, you can get personalized tips and suggestions to improve your sleep quality.