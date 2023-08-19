Hareem Farooq’s transition reel is must see for her fans
Hareem shares fairytale-like reel on Instagram
Noted actress Hareem Farooq took to Instagram to share a fairytale-like reel that transformed her into a bride.
The reel begins with Hareem in a simple outfit, but it quickly changes to reveal her in a stunning bridal gown. She is seen wearing elaborate jewellery, and her hair is styled in a traditional way.
The reel has been met with rave reviews from Farooq’s fans, who have commented on how beautiful she looks.
One of the fans wrote, “Amazing”. Another of the fans dropped emoticons to praise the starlet.
