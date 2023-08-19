Hareem Farooq’s transition reel is must see for her fans

Noted actress Hareem Farooq took to Instagram to share a fairytale-like reel that transformed her into a bride.

The reel begins with Hareem in a simple outfit, but it quickly changes to reveal her in a stunning bridal gown. She is seen wearing elaborate jewellery, and her hair is styled in a traditional way.

View this post on Instagram The reel has been met with rave reviews from Farooq’s fans, who have commented on how beautiful she looks.

One of the fans wrote, “Amazing”. Another of the fans dropped emoticons to praise the starlet.