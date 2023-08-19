Elections to be held on time after delimitation process: Sanjrani

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday affirmed that next general elections would be conducted on time immediately after the completion of the delimitation process on the basis of new census.

While talking to the media at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Senate chairman said that the PDM coalition government consisted of almost all the political parties that had taken decisions in this regard.

The previous coalition government in the Council of Common Interests also granted approval to the 2023 census being cognisant of the constitutional requirement of delimitation of electoral constituencies on the basis of new data, he recalled, adding that now the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would carry out delimitation of constituencies on fresh census data.

As soon as the delimitation exercise is completed, the ECP would announce the date for next general election, he maintained, reiterating that the next general elections would take place and on the right time.

The ECP would conduct the elections and the nation should remain contented.

The Upper House of parliament is functional as the representatives of all federating units and it will continue working to ensure the rights of all the four provinces during the tenure of the caretaker government, Sanjrani stated.

Responding to a query on the election of the president, Sanjrani said that though the tenure of President Dr Arif Alvi was completing on September 9, the Constitution provides for continuity of the outgoing president till the election of the incumbent.

He added that following the general elections in the country, the electoral college for the presidential election would come into being with the formation of National and provincial assemblies and the election for the next president would also be conducted subsequently as well.

To another query about Balochistan, Sanjrani said the vast province required billions to carry out development work. Many mega development projects have been completed in the province, while a number of schemes were under completion and the process of progress is on the right track, he observed.

The nomination of caretaker prime minister from the province is another initiative that will help alleviate the sense of deprivation from the population of Balochistan, he asserted.