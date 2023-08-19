Archbishop demands Jaranwala culprits be brought to justice to avoid recurrence

Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad from the Catholic Diocese of Rawalpindi/Islamabad and president of the Bishops’ Conference called August 16 no less than Judgement Day for the Christian community.

In a press conference regarding the Jaranwala tragedy, Bishop Dr Arshad said 21 churches were attacked and the cross was desecrated.

“Churches and homes of Christians were looted,” he rued.

Dr Arshad said such incidents continued only because such people were not punished.

The culprits involved in the Jaranwala tragedy should be punished so that such incidents do not happen again, he demanded.

He also urged for compensation for the damage caused to the churches and people’s houses.

Dr Arshad also urged that rehabilitation of the people of Jaranwala should be carried out on priority basis.

Also Read: Firdous Ashiq Awan condemns Jaranwala mayhem

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa visited Jaranwala and inspected the situation of the burnt down houses and churches.

During his visit to the Christian Colony of Jaranwala, the chief justice-designate reviewed the condition of the houses and churches burnt in the Jaranwala tragedy by a violent mob on August 16.

Justice Isa’s wife was also present on the occasion and met with the victims.

Speaking to the victims, Justice Isa told them he had personally come to meet them and share their sorrows. He told them this was not his official visit.

“I will instruct the administration to carry out all the restoration work on emergency basis,” he told them.

He assured them he will help in providing all kinds of protection to the affected people.

Also Read: ‘So-called Muslims’ violated teachings of Islam: Justice Isa on Jaranwala tragedy

The victims told the senior judge that their houses and properties were burnt. They also asked him to help them get justice.

They added that women and children are living in fear here. At this, Justice Isa assured them that they did not need to be afraid of anything.

Every citizen is a representative of Pakistan with the same rights as anyone else.

“You have as much right as a Muslim’s to go to the mosque,” Justice Isa remarked, adding that their protection was the government’s responsibility without any discrimination.

If someone attacks churches, it is the duty of Muslims to protect them, Justice Isa stressed.

The judge’s wife also met the female victims of the Jaranwala tragedy, and distributed clothes and other relief items among them.

Justice Isa also expressed anger over the police’s alleged negligence in the Jaranwala tragedy, and reprimanded the city police officer.