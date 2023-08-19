5 key takeaways from MBS and Iranian FM meeting

In a historic development marking a significant thaw in regional relations, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, held a momentous meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The unscheduled meeting in Jeddah comes a day after Amirabdollahian arrived in the kingdom and declared ties between the countries were “on the right track”, following talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Footage of the meeting on Iranian state media showed MbS and Amira­bdollahian smiling as they spoke, while Prince Faisal and the Iranian delegation looked on.

Here are five key takeaways from the meeting

• Two sides agreed to start a dialogue to address their differences. This is the first time that Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to do so since the 1979 Iranian Revolution

• A range of regional issues, including the Yemeni civil war, the nuclear deal, and the security situation in the Gulf also took centre stage

• Huddle was seen as a positive development by many observers, who hope that it could lead to a thaw in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran

• However, it remains to be seen whether the two sides will be able to overcome their differences and achieve a lasting peace

• The meeting was also significant because it took place just days after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. This has created a new security vacuum in the region, and Saudi Arabia and Iran are both vying for influence.

In addition to the five key takeaways mentioned above, here are some other details from the meeting.

Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, said that the two sides discussed ways to “enhance coordination” and “address regional challenges.”

Meanwhile, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said that the two sides agreed to “open a new chapter” in relations.

The meeting was held at the invitation of the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. The two sides also discussed the possibility of a prisoner swap.

The meeting in Riyadh is a positive development, but it is important to note that it is just a first step. It will take time and effort to build trust and overcome the deep differences between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, the meeting is a good starting point, and it is hoped that it will lead to further progress in the future.