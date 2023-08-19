Comedy Queen Hina Dilpazeer unveils her unseen side

Hina Dilshir Khan, known to many as “Momo” from her iconic character in the hit comedy series, has captivated the hearts of millions.

Her versatility in the world of entertainment extends beyond acting; she is a prolific writer, director, poet, and singer.

In this exclusive interview with Samma Web, we delve into the life, experiences, and thoughts of Hina Dilpazeer, the artist behind the beloved characters.

Q: Your journey in the entertainment industry has been remarkable. How do you view your artistic career and its evolution?

Hina: This question is as if the journey has not been completed and a traveler is asked to tell me how the destination is. Now, who has not seen the destination, how can he tell what the destination is like? Yes, he can tell about his journey, and mine is a fun one, it has its difficulties but as the knots unravel, one realizes that what one took for granted is so worthless. I think that travel is not in everyone’s fortune, Allah has only a few special people who are lucky enough to travel.

Q: Can you share some memories of your childhood? Were you a mischievous child like some of your characters?

Hina: I don’t remember any special mischief. Yes, I used to be the leader of six brothers and sisters. I also had a sister older than me, but wherever I had to go, I was told to take Hina, so I took the lead in everything. Our family was very literate, every member of the family had a separate library, everyone read their own books, I also had a special passion for reading and writing. As my father was in the PIA, I had a very mobile childhood, and we lived in the United Arab Emirates while I wrote plays and fiction for radio.

Q: Your educational background seems quite different from your comedic roles. Can you tell us more about your interest in quantum physics and how you ended up in comedy?

Hina: It’s just that I have a very curious nature from the start. I always wondered why it rains, how does the lightning crackle? That’s why I studied quantum physics. As for my roles, to be honest, I don’t like crying roles at all, but it’s also a fact that I didn’t choose comedy out of my own free will, but the paths were made for me.

Q: You’ve portrayed a wide range of characters in your career. Do you have a personal favorite among them?

Hina: I love every role I play because if I don’t love my characters, how will people love them? And I am sometimes shocked that people love me so much.

Q: “Momo” from “Bubbles” is a character that resonates with many. What do you think made the show so successful, and what was the atmosphere like on set?

Hina: I think the biggest reason for the success of “Bubble” is that none of the four of us have any negative feelings towards anyone.

Q: Your life hasn’t been without challenges, including early marriage and divorce. How did you overcome these difficulties and transition into your acting career?

Hina: There were many difficulties, but I never considered any difficulty as a mountain. I believe everything has a purpose which is not understood at the time; after some time, it is understood. People keep cursing luck, doubting, and complaining to Allah, and tests keep coming, but I think that as soon as you take refuge before Allah, i.e. submit to His pleasure, then the tests will end. I know it’s not easy. I had no choice but to face the situation and fight. When the divorce happened, my education was just inter, I could not get a job anywhere. Once I had written a play for radio, the script of the same story was written for TV, and the second phase of my life began. After a short scene, I was cast by the director for “Nilufar of Burns Road,” and then I continued my studies along with acting.

Q: Did your family support your entry into showbiz?

Hina: My father’s support was crucial. His belief in me allowed me to pursue my dreams. He told everyone to let me do what I wanted, and that’s how my journey began.

Q: People often compare you to Bushra Ansari. How do you feel about it?

Hina: It’s an honor, but also unfair to compare me with someone as legendary as Bushra Apa. She has a vast body of work spanning decades, and my journey is relatively short.

Q: Who are your comedic inspirations?

Hina: I’ve always admired Bushra Apa and Moeen Akhtar. Moeen Akhtar’s performances were consistently remarkable, whether live or recorded.

Q: How do you perceive the power of media in today’s world?

Hina: Media has immense influence, and it’s crucial for channel owners to be mindful of the content they provide. We need to focus on reformative aspects and present them in an attractive way.

Q: Do you watch your own dramas?

Hina: I don’t usually watch them, but if I receive compliments, I might watch to understand what resonated with the audience.

Q: How do you balance bold dialogues with respectful storytelling?

Hina: I’m careful with bold dialogues. While I have creative freedom, I maintain respect and politeness in my roles.

Q: Can you describe your involvement in creating your characters’ appearances?

Hina: I actively participate in the process. I sketch out the character, discuss the outfit, and collaborate with directors to finalize the look.

Q: Did you consider remarriage after your divorce?

Hina: I prioritized my son’s happiness and decided against remarriage to avoid disrupting his life. I wanted him to be happy and content with who he is, which he is now, as he’s married. Mistakes are part of life’s journey. We learn from them and grow. Correcting mistakes when possible is important.

Q: You’re fond of traveling. Which places stand out for you?

Hina: I love observing everyday life in different places. Pakistan’s northern regions and San Francisco are particularly close to my heart.

Q: How do you spend your leisure time?

Hina: I study literature, psychology, and write plays and fiction. I also enjoy classical music with my son, Mustafa Dilzir.

Q: Who’s your favorite singer?

Hina: I appreciate classical singers like Ustad Amanat Ali, Roshan Ara Begum, and Ghulam Ali Sahib.

Q: Your style is unique. Can you describe it?

Hina: I prioritize comfort and decency in my clothing. I don’t chase brands, and I’m content with my own style.

Q: Do you believe in lucky stones?

Hina: Stones connect me to nature’s splendor. I believe in their energies and their influence on personalities.