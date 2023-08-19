Supreme Court declares drugs threat to peaceful society

The Supreme Court has declared drugs a threat to a peaceful society.

In an important decision in a case related to drug peddling, the court described them as a threat to peace, and rejected an appeal against the life imprisonment of a criminal of drug trafficking.

The SC also ruled that if evidence is available, technical hurdles should not be allowed in drug-related cases.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi issued a detailed decision on an appeal of a drug peddler against his life imprisonment.

The judgment said that the scourge of drugs has taken deep roots in the society. Drugs are a major threat to a peaceful society, it added.

The verdict further noted that proceeds from selling drugs are used to fund terrorist activities. This is affecting the lives of young people in particular.

Crucial steps are need to be taken to stop the drug peddling elements, the apex court ruled, adding that unnecessary things should not be allowed to hamper drug-related cases.