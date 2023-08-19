Nine new members of caretaker KP cabinet take oath

Nine new members of the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken the oath today.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the caretaker provincial ministers at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Syed Masood Shah, Feroze Jamal Shah, reted Justice Arshad Qaisar have returned to the cabinet as ministers, while Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah also took oath.

Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, retd Justice Irshad Hussain and Aamir Abdullah are also among those who took oath as caretaker ministers.

The newly inducted cabinet also includes two advisers and a special assistant.

Dr Riaz Anwar and Dr Sarfraz Ali Shah have been appointed as advisers to the chief minister, while Zafarullah Khan has been included as a special assistant to the CM.

On Friday, Governor Ghulam Ali had approved and signed a summary on the new caretaker cabinet of the province sent to him by the caretaker chief minister.