Marginalization of human rights in modern India

Marginalization occurs when certain individuals or groups face limited access to essential services and opportunities, marginalized religious minorities, and targeting them is the new normal in modern India.

Human rights aim to prevent such exclusions and grant everyone the right to voice their opinions, be treated equally under the law, and participate in public discussions about their society. The Bharatiya Junta Party (BJP)-led government under Modi has attempted to suppress these minority groups.

Since his entrance into politics in October 2001 when he was appointed, not elected, as chief minister of Gujarat amid the post-9/11 Islamophobia, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has found a favourable political climate.

During his tenure, the 2002 anti-Muslim pogrom in Gujarat led to an unprecedented communal riot. This marked the start of a dark era of human rights marginalization in India under Modi’s regime. Hate propaganda persists to this day, affecting India’s significant Muslim minority, constituting about two hundred million people.

Hindutva’s rise has led to Exclusionary Nationalism. The ideology promotes India as primarily a homeland for Hindus, neglecting its diverse population and pluralistic tradition.

Hindutva ideology has led to aggressive policies and mistreatment of minorities since the partition. Muslims, Christians, and Dalits are viewed as others and denied equal citizenship in the concept of a Hindu state. Human Rights Watch’s Meenakshi Ganguly has criticized the promotion of Hindu majoritarian ideology.

Incidents of public flogging, lynching, and attacks on minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Dalits, and Sikhs, have been documented in India under Modi’s leadership with about of these violent Indian courts claiming its new normal.

Muslims face discrimination in employment, education, housing, and political representation. Police bias affects their protection, and religious freedom restrictions add to their challenges. Christian congregations and schools have been targeted by Hindu extremist groups, with police response often lacking. The situation raises serious human rights concerns.

Related to the BJP’s cruel marginalization, it’s crucial to highlight that in Manipur, India, ongoing confrontations between the Hindu Meitei group and the Christian Kuki tribe have resulted in over 100 deaths, the displacement of approximately 40,000 individuals, and substantial property damage.

These clashes are exacerbated by the extremist ideology of Hindutva, which fuels the Meitei community’s aspiration to exert control over the Kuki tribe. This scenario becomes particularly troubling when one takes into account the video capturing the physical attack on two Kuki-Zo women, an event that has generated widespread criticism.

Furthermore, the Dalits, or Scheduled Castes, face severe marginalization despite legal protection and affirmative action. Limited access to education, healthcare, and jobs perpetuates poverty and hindrance to social mobility. Caste-based discrimination persists, particularly affecting Dalit women.

In addition to other minorities, Sikhs also experience religious, educational, and workplace discrimination all over the Indian state and hate crimes due to biased interpretations of government policies that sparks the Khalistan movement.

Addressing these issues requires protecting all citizens’ rights, promoting justice, and eradicating discrimination for genuine social justice and inclusivity in India.

BJP Government largely marginalized their minorities through their aggressive policies.

(i) Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) Provides a pathway for illegal migrants from specific religions and countries, excluding Muslims.

(ii) National Register of Citizens (NRC) leaving millions excluded, especially poor citizens, without proper documentation. Raised international concerns about discrimination and statelessness.

(iii) Jammu and Kashmir Media Policy After revoking Article 370, the government imposed strict control in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir.

(iv) Cow Protection law, many states have laws criminalizing cow slaughter, leading to campaigns of violence by self-proclaimed ‘cow protectors’.

(v) Anti-Conversion Laws, several states enacted laws criminalizing forced conversions, mainly targeting conversion of Hindus to other religions.

The aggressive policies of Modi towards minorities have drawn attention to various International Human Rights Instruments. One of the most crucial documents is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

Article 7 of the UDHR emphasizes equality before the law and prohibits discrimination based on caste, sex, religion, colour, political opinion, and more.

Article (1) of the UDHR guarantees the right to work with just conditions. Denying this right violates human rights and Article 19(g) of India’s Constitution. The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, specifically Article 27, inspired the UN Minorities Declaration, protecting minority rights. At least 21 countries urged India to enhance freedom of religion and protect religious minorities amid increasing violence and discriminatory policies.

Since taking office in 2014, Modi has faced global criticism for enacting laws discriminating against religious minorities, especially Muslims, and promoting Hindu majoritarianism.

Over 20 countries have urged India to protect religious freedom and minority rights, citing serious concerns revealed in the Universal Periodic Review process. The US State Department’s 2022 report highlighted targeted attacks on Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, and Indigenous communities during Modi’s rule.

Human rights concerns were inadequately addressed during recent visits by leaders like Modi and Biden, leading to criticism from the European Union Parliament. India’s Foreign Minister dismissed external intervention as an internal matter.

Researchers in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum last year went so far as to declare a “rising mass atrocity risk” in India, ranking it second in the year’s “Early Warning Project Statistical Risk Assessment,” the highest risk and rank to date.

In summary, the mistreatment of religious minorities under the Modi administration has clearly crossed the limits of humane behaviour, as confirmed by extensive human rights documentation.

Rather than directly dismantling democratic structures, leaders from the BJP with strong Hindu leanings have notably chosen to utilize conventional democratic methods. They have leveraged democratic mechanisms like elections, constitutional frameworks, and legal institutions to advance the Hindutva agenda, similar to strategies from the colonial era that fuelled communal divides.

This approach highlights not only the adaptability of undemocratic ideologies within supposedly democratic systems but also emphasizes the need to be vigilant in protecting the core of democracy.

The skilful manipulation of democratic processes is a troubling reminder of the complex obstacles that democracies must confront in order to uphold inclusivity and human rights for everyone.

About the author

Areeba Mumtaz is a dedicated M.Phil. scholar passionately immersed in the realm of Realist politics and the erosion of human rights. Her research delves into a critical case study of India, scrutinizing the intricate interplay between Machiavellian politics and the distressing marginalization of human rights during the Modi Era.