Is Samsung revolutionizing photography with its 440MP camera sensor?

Tech insider ‘Revegnus on X’ has reported that Samsung is currently in the process of developing four new high-end sensors. These sensors include the 50MP GN6, the 200MP HP7, an undisclosed 320MP model, and the impressive 440MP HU1.

Notably, not all of these sensors are intended for integration into Galaxy S smartphones. Instead, some are being earmarked for use by other manufacturers and potentially across different industries.

Among these sensors, the 50MP GN6 stands out as particularly intriguing. This sensor, designed to fit within a 1-inch space, boasts 1.6µm pixels. It’s expected to vie against Sony’s well-received 1-inch IMX989 solution found in various popular smartphones.

Yet, speculations suggest that the cost of implementing Samsung’s 50MP sensor might deter its inclusion in their own products, making it more likely to be adopted by external manufacturers.

In contrast, the 440MP HU1 sensor might not primarily target smartphones. Its potential applications could hold more significance in sectors like automotive and industrial use.

Moving on to the 320MP camera, there’s a possibility that it could find its way into the Galaxy S series once the development phase concludes. However, sources suggest that its earliest appearance might be in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected around 2026.

Lastly, the 200MP HP7 sensor was initially intended to complement the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It features slightly larger pixels and a modest improvement in image quality compared to the existing 200MP HP2 sensor present in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Nevertheless, similar to the 1-inch sensor, manufacturing costs might render this variant too expensive for Samsung to consider for its own smartphone lineup.