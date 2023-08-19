Daesh commanders among 13 terrorists arrested in Punjab

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab has arrested 13 suspected terrorists during intelligence-based operations in different cities of the province.

The arrested terrorists include three important commanders of the banned Islamic State (Daesh) group.

The operations were conducted in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Kasur, Multan and Mandi Bahauddin.

CTD officials have claimed that the arrested terrorists were planning a dangerous attack, adding that explosive material, matter for making suicide vests and cash were seized from the arrested terrorists.

Cases have been registered against the terrorists, and an investigation is underway, the authorities said.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing week, 34 suspects have been arrested during 339 combing operations, the officials said.

Just last week, the CTD of Punjab arrested 21 suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to banned organisations.

The arrested terrorists also included nine important commanders of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and four belonging to the Islamic State.

The officials said explosive material, hand grenades and cash were also recovered from those arrested.

They further said the terrorists were arrested from Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Muzaffargarh, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Layyah, Attock and Sahiwal.