New COVID variant detected in four countries

In the race to comprehend a significantly altered coronavirus strain recently detected in four nations, including the United States, scientists are working diligently. This new variant, termed BA.2.86 and nicknamed Pirola by the online community of variant investigators, is sparking concerns worldwide. Researchers are striving to ascertain the extent of its spread and how effectively our immunity can counter it.

Distinguished by over 30 changes in its spike protein’s amino acids in comparison to its closest predecessor, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, the variant has drawn attention. Dr. Jesse Bloom, an expert in viral evolution at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, has likened this leap to the evolutionary magnitude that birthed Omicron.

The World Health Organization has designated BA.2.86 as a “variant under monitoring.” This classification urges countries to monitor and share the genetic sequences they discover.

If a variant under monitoring leads to more severe illness, evades existing vaccines or treatments, it may progress to WHO’s list of variants of interest or variants of concern. Currently, XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16, and EG.5 are noted as variants of interest, with no variants of concern designated by WHO.

Though only six sequences of BA.2.86 have been recorded across four nations, experts are concerned that this could merely be the tip of the iceberg due to the decrease in global variant surveillance.

The variant’s identification began with Israeli scientists on Sunday. Since then, Denmark, the United States, and the United Kingdom have reported additional sequences.

Morten Rasmussen, a senior researcher at the Statens Serum Institut, remarked that the magnitude of this mutation is unusual for coronaviruses, citing similarities to the substantial change seen with Omicron’s emergence.

The three cases in Denmark involve individuals from different regions, seemingly unrelated. The Statens Serum Institut emphasized the need for caution, stating that it’s too early to ascertain the variant’s severity or contagion potential. They are cultivating the virus variant for testing against human antibodies.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sought to allay concerns by noting that the new variant’s detection mechanisms are operational. While distinguishing itself from other lineages, the question remains regarding its future trajectory—whether it will proliferate or diminish as a variant of concern.

The UK’s Health Security Agency’s threat assessment underscores the international nature of the variant’s spread, considering its presence in individuals with no recent travel history.

These sequences resemble each other closely, suggesting recent emergence and rapid propagation. The University of Michigan, the lab that identified the US sequence, is investigating its origins in collaboration with the state’s health department.

In March, the White House discreetly polled Covid-19 experts about the likelihood of a highly mutated variant surfacing within two years. Most experts estimated a 10% to 20% chance.

Currently, the dominant US variant is the XBB descendant EG.5, causing approximately 20% of new Covid-19 cases. Another rapidly growing variant, FL.1.5.1, accounts for around 13% of new cases, as reported by the CDC’s variant tracker.