10 highest-paid footballers in 2023: Factors contributing to their high wages

In 2023, the salaries of top footballers continue to soar, breaking records and captivating fans worldwide. Football, often referred to as “the beautiful game,” has evolved into a lucrative industry, and the compensation of its star players reflects this transformation.

Let’s delve into the rankings of the highest-paid footballers in the world according to Forbes and explore the factors behind these astronomical salaries.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) - $136 million

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward, has been a football icon for over a decade. He currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and is celebrated for his incredible goalscoring ability and unwavering dedication to fitness. Ronaldo’s $136 million annual income is a testament to his enduring prowess on the field and his marketability off it.

2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) - $130 million

Argentine forward Lionel Messi, now representing American club Inter Miami, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer in history. With seven Ballon d’Or awards under his belt, Messi’s extraordinary talent as a prolific goalscorer and creative playmaker shines through. His $130 million salary showcases his continued appeal to fans worldwide.

3. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - $120 million

French sensation Kylian Mbappe, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, stands as one of the world’s best young talents. His breathtaking speed and dribbling skills, combined with a powerful shot, have earned him a salary of $120 million, reflecting his immense potential and star quality.

4. Neymar (Al Hilal SFC) - $100 million

Brazilian forward Neymar, now with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal SFC, is renowned for his mesmerizing dribbling skills and playmaking ability. Having lifted both the Copa America with Brazil and the Champions League with Barcelona, his $100 million earnings underscore his global appeal.

5. N’Golo Kante (Al Ittihad) - $100 million

French midfielder N’Golo Kante, playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, is a defensive maestro known for his remarkable ability to regain possession. With Premier League titles at Leicester City and Chelsea and a World Cup win with France, his $100 million salary rewards his extraordinary skills.

6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - $90 million

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, representing English club Liverpool, is celebrated for his electrifying pace and goal-scoring prowess. His $90 million salary reflects his status as a Premier League Golden Boot winner and a two-time African Player of the Year.

7. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) - $85 million

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, now part of Spanish club Barcelona, boasts a reputation for lethal goalscoring and remarkable heading ability. His $85 million earnings reflect his four-time Bundesliga Golden Boot and one-time Champions League Golden Boot achievements.

8. Paul Pogba (Juventus) - $80 million

French midfielder Paul Pogba, plying his trade at Italian club Juventus, is known for his exceptional passing skills and playmaking abilities. His $80 million salary is a testament to his success, which includes a World Cup triumph with France and a Europa League victory with Manchester United.

9. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - $75 million

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, representing English club Manchester City, is celebrated for his goal-scoring prowess and remarkable speed. With a Champions League victory at Borussia Dortmund and two Austrian Bundesliga Golden Boots, his $75 million salary reflects his potential as a future superstar.

10. David de Gea (Manchester United) - $70 million

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, guarding the net for English club Manchester United, is revered for his lightning-fast reflexes and penalty-saving prowess. His $70 million salary underscores his four-time Premier League Golden Glove awards.

Several factors contribute to the staggering salaries

Growing Commercial Value

Football’s global appeal, with billions of fans worldwide, drives significant revenue through sponsorships, broadcasting rights, and commercial ventures. Clubs are willing to invest heavily in players who boost their financial prospects.

Increasing Popularity

The sport’s expanding popularity amplifies the demand for top talent. Clubs are ready to pay top dollar to secure the services of elite players.

Limited supply

Only a handful of players are recognized as the best in the world, creating a scarcity that prompts clubs to offer premium salaries to secure their services.

Club investment

Some clubs are willing to go into debt to sign star players, believing that success on the field and increased fan engagement will eventually offset these costs.

While the high salaries of top footballers generate mixed reactions, they are ultimately determined by supply and demand dynamics. As long as the demand for elite talent persists and clubs are willing to invest heavily, the salaries of top footballers will continue to rise. Football’s commercial growth ensures that these athletes remain at the top of the earnings pyramid, captivating fans and sponsors alike.