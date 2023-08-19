‘So-called Muslims’ violated teachings of Islam: Justice Isa on Jaranwala tragedy

Supreme Court senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa visited Jaranwala and inspected the situation of the burnt down houses and churches.

During his visit to the Christian Colony of Jaranwala, the chief justice-designate reviewed the condition of the houses and churches burnt in the Jaranwala tragedy by a violent mob on August 16.

Justice Isa’s wife was also present on the occasion and met with the victims.

Speaking to the victims, Justice Isa told them he had personally come to meet them and share their sorrows. He told them this was not his official visit.

“I will instruct the administration to carry out all the restoration work on emergency basis,” he told them.

He assured them he will help in providing all kinds of protection to the affected people.

Also Read: Jaranwala incident: US says violence, threats never acceptable

The victims told the senior judge that their houses and properties were burnt. They also asked him to help them get justice.

They added that women and children are living in fear here. At this, Justice Isa assured them that they did not need to be afraid of anything.

Every citizen is a representative of Pakistan with the same rights as anyone else.

“You have as much right as a Muslim’s to go to the mosque,” Justice Isa remarked, adding that their protection was the government’s responsibility without any discrimination.

If someone attacks churches, it is the duty of Muslims to protect them, Justice Isa stressed.

The judge’s wife also met the female victims of the Jaranwala tragedy, and distributed clothes and other relief items among them.

Justice Isa reprimands CPO over ‘negligence’

Justice Isa also expressed anger over the police’s alleged negligence in the Jaranwala tragedy, and reprimanded the city police officer.

During his visit to Jaranwala, the chief justice-designate said it was the responsibility of the police to provide security.

“You don’t even know exactly when the incident happened,” he said furiously. Providing security is the responsibility of the most senior police officer, he added.

Justice Isa further said one incident happens suddenly, but the second happens with planning.

Expressing indignation at CPO Usman Gondal, the senior judge asked where the police was when the incident happened, who was responsible for the peace and order of the district, why did the police not spring into action immediately.

He further remarked that the officer responsible for negligence is conducting the investigation himself. He added that the police’s poor planning caused more damage in the incident.

Justice Isa ordered to involve the SHO and SP in the investigation.

Statement after visit

Following his visit, Justice Isa said in a statement that a serious violation of the Islamic Shariah cannot be justified by any revenge. The guarantees given by the founder of Pakistan to non-Muslim citizens were also violated, he maintained.

In the statement, Justice Isa said a person who does not consider Prophet Esa a prophet and does not have sincere devotion towards him cannot call himself a Muslim.

“The closeness of Muslims towards Christians is clearly mentioned in the Holy Quran. Those who attacked the churches seriously violated the orders of the Holy Quran, clear instructions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the role of the Caliphs,” he added.

Also Read: Burning of churches: Political leadership condemns Jaranwala incident

He further said that the mob also violated the Constitution and law of Pakistan. The white in the flag of Pakistan ensures protection to the rights of non-Muslim citizens, he stressed.

Article 20 of the Constitution of Pakistan has given the status of fundamental rights to the belief in and practice of any religion has been given the status of fundamental rights, the judge said, adding that similarly, property ownership is also included as a fundamental right.

Islam advises its followers to pray for the safety of the people they meet. Those who call themselves Muslims have violated the teachings of their religion, he insisted.

The judge said further that it is the duty of every Muslim to protect the followers of other religions, adding that Muslims should stop those who attack non-Muslims.

“Muslims should compensate non-Muslims for all possible damages. Those who attacked the churches violated the orders of the Holy Quran,” Justice Isa stressed.

He said it saddened him as a Muslim, Pakistani, and a human being.

PM’s visit to Jaranwala

Meanwhile, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has decided to visit Jaranwala. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and federal ministers will accompany the PM.

Interim Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George has been instructed to prepare for the visit.

The caretaker prime minister will visit the burnt churches and meet the affected people. He will also express solidarity with the Christian community.

Kakar is also expected to announce compensation for the affected people.

Rehabilitation work

Rehabilitation work has been started for the victims of the Jaranwala tragedy, as the burnt down houses and churches are reconstructed.

The Jaranwala deputy commissioner has claimed that besides the reconstruction of houses and churches, electricity and gas connections are also being restored.

He added that 21 churches and 90 houses are being rebuilt.

DC Abdullah claimed that the victims of the tragedy are returning to their homes, while food and drinks are being provided to them.