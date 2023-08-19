Apple Watch X: build, release date, and specs

As we approach the 10th anniversary of Apple’s pioneering wearable device, the original Apple Watch’s release in April 2015 comes to mind. With this milestone on the horizon, speculations are taking shape about a significant anniversary update, possibly scheduled for 2024 or 2025.

Drawing inspiration from the past, remember how Apple unveiled the “iPhone X” back in 2017, commemorating the ‌iPhone’s‌ 10th anniversary? It’s quite conceivable that Apple might follow a similar path for the Apple Watch.

Innovative design

Rumour has it, the tech giant is set to give the Apple Watch a major facelift in sync with its 10th anniversary. The focus lies in crafting a sleeker, trimmer Apple Watch, shedding a few millimetres off its casing.

Revamped bands

Apple isn’t stopping at just the watch’s body – new ways of band attachment are also in the works, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. An intriguing magnetic attachment concept could revolutionise the way bands adhere to the Apple Watch. Not only does this streamline the appearance, but it also opens up space by doing away with the current band attachment cutouts.

With more room inside, the possibility of achieving that slimmer case becomes more attainable. However, it’s crucial to note that a watch employing this novel band attachment might not be compatible with older bands. Apple has historically ensured compatibility between new models and existing bands, yet the magnetic band system could usher in a change.

Cutting-edge display

A hint of innovation comes from the microLED display technology rumours encircling the Apple Watch. Speculation points to a microLED-equipped watch debuting around 2025, which aligns with the expected launch of the Apple Watch X. This correlation suggests that the Apple Watch X might introduce the microLED display to the Apple Watch line-up.

MicroLED technology involves microscopic LEDs acting as individual pixels. This technology offers energy efficiency, prolonged longevity, and diminished risk of screen burn-in compared to LED and OLED alternatives. The distinct advantage of microLED lies in its pixel-level light control, enabling swifter responses, superior contrast, and vibrant colour reproduction.

Advancements in health monitoring

While details are scant about new health features for the Apple Watch X, Apple has two promising health-centric advancements in the works, which might mature in time for the anniversary launch.

One of these potential features is blood pressure monitoring, a development that could be ready by 2025. Already, wrist-worn blood pressure monitoring devices exist, making Apple’s progress in this domain plausible. This technology aims to detect blood pressure through the wrist using infrared light, eliminating the need for traditional blood pressure cuffs.

However, the quest for non-invasive blood glucose measurement might not be ripe for the 10th-anniversary watch. Apple is striving to perfect glucose monitoring using infrared and other sensors, without the need to pierce the skin. Given the critical nature of glucose monitoring, precision is paramount, making it a challenge to achieve without breaking the skin.

Release dilemma

When it comes to the release date, Mark Gurman suggests that Apple’s decision to launch the new watch in either 2024 or 2025 is still uncertain. In retrospection, the original Apple Watch was revealed in September 2014 but only hit the market in April 2015. Thus, Apple has the flexibility to choose either date for the Apple Watch anniversary launch.

With 2023 marking the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 9, it seems more fitting for a Series 10 or perhaps the “X” to step into the spotlight in 2024. However, it’s essential to note that the “X” nomenclature remains speculative at this juncture.