Minor Fatima’s grave to be exhumed today

The grave of Fatima, the 10-year-old domestic worker who was allegedly tortured to death at the haveli of a spiritual faith healer in Khairpur, will be exhumed today.

According to the orders of the Naushehro Feroze district and sessions court on Friday, the grave of Fatima Fariro will be exhumed today and in this regard, the members of the medical board, the civil judge and judicial magistrate will reach the village of the deceased, Ali Muhammad Fariro, today.

They will collect samples from the grave after exhuming it.

The chairman of the medical board is the Nawabshah Civil Hospital medical superintendent, while a forensic expert, professor of pathology, senior medical officer, other board members will also join the team.

The police has taken strict security measures in this regard.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested a dispenser after a video went viral of the minor, Fatima, being treated inside the pir’s haveli by him.

According to the SSP, the arrested dispenser, Imtiaz Mirasi, is being interrogated.

An investigation has been initiated on Fatima being treated by a dispenser despite the Gambat and Ranipur hospitals.

Violating the Supreme Court (SC) directives, the Sindh Directorate General Health Services has formed a special medical board, comprising an all-male team, to exhume the body of Fatima and perform an autopsy on it.

The Ranipur police have registered a first information report under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) against the suspects on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

The complainant told police that an employee of Pir Asad Shah had informed her about the death of her daughter and advised her to remove the body from the premises. According to her, she saw marks of torture on the body of her daughter before she was buried in their native graveyard near the village of Khanwah in Naushehro Feroze.