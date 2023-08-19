Britney Spears’s husband Sam Asghari files for divorce

Sam Asghari has officially filed for divorce from pop sensation Britney Spears, just 14 months after their star-studded wedding.

The news comes as a surprise to fans and the media alike, especially considering the couple’s public displays of affection and their whirlwind romance.

In a statement released by Asghari on Thursday, he acknowledged the difficult decision to end their marriage.

“After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari said. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone, including the media, to be kind and thoughtful.”

The couple’s wedding, which took place in June 2022, was attended by a plethora of celebrities, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez.

However, it was not without its share of drama as an uninvited guest, Jason Alexander, who famously married Spears in Las Vegas in 2004, made an appearance and caused a scene.

A brief timeline

Spears and Asghari’s relationship began in 2016 when they met on the set of Spears’s music video for “Slumber Party.”

Despite the significant age gap, their love quickly blossomed, and they became Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017.

This relationship occurred during a tumultuous period in Spears’s life when she was under the constraints of a restrictive conservatorship, which controlled her personal life and finances for 13 years.

Spears’s desire to marry and have children was well-known, but the conservatorship had imposed significant restrictions on her personal life, even preventing her from removing an IUD.

The public outcry and the #FreeBritney movement gained momentum after the release of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” in February 2021, which shed light on her conservatorship and the lack of control she had over her own life.

In June 2021, Spears publicly testified against the conservatorship, with Asghari by her side, and proposed to her in September 2021 while the legal battle raged on.

Finally, in November 2021, the courts ordered the dissolution of the conservatorship, and seven months later, the couple celebrated their wedding.

However, since their wedding, Spears’s behavior has been under scrutiny, with reports of erratic actions and disputes with Asghari.

A documentary in May alleged that Spears was abusing substances again, a claim that Asghari vehemently denied on social media.

Additionally, it was reported that Asghari is seeking to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement to receive more alimony and has threatened to disclose potentially damaging information about Spears if his demands are not met.

The divorce proceedings are likely to garner significant media attention, given Spears’s status as a pop icon and the ongoing public interest in her life.