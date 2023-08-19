Holy Quran desecrated by far-right activist in Netherlands

In a highly condemnable incident that has ignited outrage, a Dutch far-right activist desecrated the Holy Quran during a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague on Friday.

The act has not only infuriated dozens of counter-protesters but has also raised concerns about escalating tensions.

Edwin Wagensveld, the leader of the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, carried out the provocative act, damaging a copy of the Holy Quran.

Wagensveld was accompanied by two other individuals as he committed this sacrilegious act, which has been widely denounced.

The Dutch government had previously expressed its disapproval of the demonstration before it occurred but stated that it lacked the legal authority to prevent it.

The event took place with police sealing off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located. Approximately fifty counter-protesters were also present, expressing their opposition to the demonstration.

Notably, Geert Wilders, the leader of the far-right PVV party, voiced support for Friday’s demonstration by Pegida through an online message. This has added a political dimension to the incident, drawing attention to the divisive issue of far-right extremism in the Netherlands.

This incident is not an isolated one in Europe. Similar attacks on the Quran have occurred in other European countries recently. In late July, two individuals set fire to a copy of the Quran in front of the Swedish parliament, and Denmark has also witnessed similar incidents earlier this year.

These demonstrations have not only provoked anger but have sometimes led to unrest in several Muslim countries. In response to the global backlash and the volatile reactions in the Muslim world to Quran burnings, Sweden’s intelligence agency recently elevated its terror alert level to four on a scale of five, reflecting the growing concern over the potential security implications of such actions.

As condemnation continues to pour in from around the world, the Dutch government faces mounting pressure to address the rise of far-right extremism and find ways to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The incident in The Hague underscores the challenges of balancing free speech with the responsibility to maintain social harmony and prevent religious and ethnic tensions from escalatin