LHC orders to take concrete measures to prevent child marriages

The Lahore High Court dismissed the pre-arrest bail of a man suspected of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and then raping her. The court also ordered to take concrete measures to prevent child marriages.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu issued a 22-page detailed judgment in the case.

The court ordered that a copy of the judgement be sent to the Punjab IGP, the Punjab prosecutor general and the local government director.

The Lahore High Court directed that the prosecutor general prepare SOPs related to early child marriages with the assistance of the Punjab police chief.

It directed that concrete measures be taken to prevent child marriages.

According to doctors, the kidnapped girl is 13 or 14 years old, the verdict stated, adding that according to the suspect, he did not abduct the girl but married her.

According to the record, the suspect has violated the Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929, the order mentioned. It added that the suspect was bound to follow Pakistani laws before getting married.

The victim girl has also given a statement regarding kidnapping and rape against the suspect. The suspect was found guilty during the police investigation, the court verdict stated.

A case under various provisions, including kidnapping and rape, has been registered against the suspect in Sargodha.