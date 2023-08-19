Sutlej River under threat of very high level flood

The moderate flood in Sutlej River has started to rise to a high level, and an extremely high flood level is likely to persist for the next 24 hours.

The water level at Head Ganda Singhwala in Kasur has exceeded 23 feet, as there has been a further increase in the volume of the flood current released from India into the Sutlej.

Resultantly, there is a constant rise in the water level in the third spell of Sutlej River. The flood current has destroyed dozens of villages and thousands of acres of farmland.

Today, more water will be released into Sutlej from India. The crops of paddy, turmeric, maize and taro (arvi) have been destroyed by the floods, while several villages have bene submerged.

The flow of water at Ganda Singhwala in Kasur has reached 278,297 cusecs. The very high flood level is likely to persist for the next 24 hours.

The release of a flood current from the Ferozepur Barrage has worsened the situation in Kasur, while the administrations of Okara, Pakpattan, and Vihari districts are on high alert.

A massive current is set to start arriving at Sulemanki Barrage in Okara this afternoon. In this regard, rescue agencies have delivered more boats and other safety equipment.

The rural areas and settlements on river banks are under serious threat.

Currently, the inflow of water at Head Sulemanki is 80,143 cusecs, while the discharge level is 66,427 cusecs. The inflow at Head Islam is 32,072 cusecs, while the outflow is 30,142 cusecs.

The water level at the Syphon in Mailsi is 41,403 cusecs, and there is a threat of flood at Mailsi for the next five days.

On the other hand, as a result of the flood current from India, Sutlej has overflowed and put dozens of villages of Pakpattan in danger.

The administration has called for heavy machinery to save the road network.