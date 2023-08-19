Murderer British nurse: How Indian-origin Dr Ravi helped expose Lucy Letby’s crimes

In a shocking and harrowing case that has gripped the United Kingdom, a British nurse, Lucy Letby, has been found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others during her tenure at Chester Hospital.

The conviction was secured with the crucial assistance of a UK-born Indian-origin consultant paediatrician, Dr Ravi Jayaram, whose concerns raised in 2015 ultimately led to Letby’s arrest and trial.

Letby, 33 years old at the time of her conviction, committed these heinous acts by injecting air and insulin into the babies’ bloodstream, infusing air into their gastrointestinal tracts, and force-feeding them an overdose of milk or fluids.

Handwritten notes discovered by the police further revealed her disturbing mindset, with statements such as “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to take care of them” and “I am evil, I did this.”

Dr Ravi Jayaram’s role

Dr Ravi Jayaram played a pivotal role in bringing Letby to justice. He initially raised concerns about the alarming number of infant deaths in 2015, when three babies died within a year. However, it was not until April 2017 that the National Health Service (NHS) trust finally approved doctors to meet with a police officer.

Dr Jayaram recalls, “The police, after listening to us for less than 10 minutes, realized that this is something they had to be involved with. I could have punched the air.” This prompted a thorough investigation that ultimately led to Letby’s arrest.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed that Letby used a range of methods to secretly harm a total of 13 babies in the neonatal ward between 2015 and 2016. Pascale Jones of the CPS stated, “Lucy Letby sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability.

In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids – or medication like insulin – would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponized her craft to inflict harm, grief, and death.“

Jonathan Storer, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, expressed his horror at Letby’s “callous crimes” and extended his thoughts to the victims’ families. The CPS successfully demonstrated that Letby was the common denominator in the series of deaths and sudden collapses in the neonatal unit.

Reflecting on the case, Dr. Ravi Jayaram expressed regret that some lives might have been saved if his concerns about Lucy Letby had been heeded and the police alerted sooner. The Cheshire Constabulary, which investigated the case, described it as one of their toughest, emphasizing the crushing details of a trained nurse betraying her position of trust.

Lucy Letby awaits sentencing at the same court, and her conviction serves as a chilling reminder of the importance of vigilant professionals like Dr Ravi Jayaram, whose diligence in raising concerns led to justice being served in this heart-wrenching case.