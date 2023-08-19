iPhone 15 Pro: anticipated price, launch date, and specs

Tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the grand unveiling of Apple’s upcoming flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro. As anticipation builds, the question on everyone’s mind revolves around its expected price, release date, and cutting-edge specifications.

Apple’s loyal fan base remains committed to their beloved iPhones and other offerings from the tech giant, despite the premium price tag these devices often carry. With the imminent launch, the online sphere is abuzz with searches for insights into the eagerly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro.

Year after year, Apple introduces new iterations of its devices, each more advanced than its predecessor. This trend continues with the iPhone 15 Pro, set to arrive shortly. The allure of the Apple ecosystem, boasting robust security, privacy features, top-notch camera capabilities, and impressive speed, has led millions to favour iOS over Android.

iPhone 15 release date

Mark your calendars for the first week of September, as Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro is primed for its debut. With this announcement, discussions are already circulating about the potential price hike accompanying this high-end masterpiece.

Rumoured specifications

Following tradition, Apple is expected to diversify its iPhone 15 line, just as it has done with previous releases. Alongside the standard variant, the line-up may encompass the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the premium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Speculation abounds regarding the charging port, with some suggesting a shift from the conventional lightning port to a modern USB-C port. Additionally, industry whispers hint at the integration of Qualcomm chips in this upcoming device.

Expected prices for iPhone 15 Pro

For those eyeing the latest iPhone 15 models, here’s an overview of the anticipated price range:

iPhone 15: $799

iPhone 15 Plus: $899

iPhone 15 Pro: $1,099

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,299

iPhone 15 Pro expected price in Pakistan

In the context of Pakistan, recent budget changes have led to increased taxes on imported mobile phones due to economic factors such as currency devaluation and a foreign exchange crunch. Consequently, the iPhone 15 series could face a significant price surge of around $100.

In terms of taxes and registration, the projected cost for Pakistani passport holders is estimated to be around Rs150,000, while CNIC holders may expect approximately Rs170,000. The starting cost for the iPhone 15 Pro in Pakistan could surpass Rs500,000.

As the excitement builds and the countdown to the iPhone 15 Pro release continues, tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly preparing to experience the latest evolution in mobile technology.