India’s Rahul Gandhi hosts viral vegetable vendor Rameshwar for lunch: Here’s why

In a heartwarming gesture, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed Rameshwar, a humble vegetable vendor who had gained overnight fame on social media for his struggle due to rising vegetable prices, to his residence for lunch.

Recently, Rameshwar had a breakdown on camera while talking about his hardships due to inflation. The context was the skyrocketing tomato prices.

A video of the incident had gone viral with many underlining how rising food prices are having an adverse impact on a large section of society.

The meeting, drawing parallels to the legendary encounter between Sudama and Lord Krishna, aimed to shed light on the challenges faced by the marginalized and emphasize the need for social and economic reforms.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi’s down-to-earth demeanor was on full display as he humbly requested Rameshwar to address him by his name, rejecting formal titles. “Why are you calling me sir? My name is Rahul Gandhi. Don’t call me sir. Call me by my name,” he said, fostering a sense of equality and camaraderie.

Rahul laments BJP

During their conversation, Rameshwar expressed his frustration with the lack of government support for people like him.

He lamented, “I get nothing. No one from the government heard me. You have listened to me, and that is why I am sharing my pain with you. The poor are getting obliterated while the rich are getting richer.”

Rahul Gandhi empathised with Rameshwar’s plight and shared his vision for a more inclusive society. He said, “Do not bother about what others say when you are speaking the truth. Just stick to your path and work hard.

Congress had proposed the NYAY scheme under which the poor would be getting Rs 72,000 a year. Those earning crores are always given reliefs, but there’s nothing for the poor.“

The meeting, often likened to the legendary story of Sudama Meeting Krishna, where Lord Krishna showered blessings upon his impoverished friend Sudama, is expected to reinvigorate discussions about social and economic reforms.

As the video continues to gain traction online, it is hoped that this gesture will catalyze positive change for people like Rameshwar and their families, echoing the spirit of compassion and empathy that transcends political lines.