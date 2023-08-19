PTI gets relief from court

In an apparent relief for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former Quetta mayor and leader of the PTI, Rahim Kakar, has been acquitted, along with his sons, in a case related to blocking roads and staging a protest.

Balochistan High Court (BHC) judge Justice Ejaz Swati, who heard the case, delivered the acquittal. Rahim Kakar, the president of the PTI Quetta district, and his two sons, attorneys Umar Farooq Kakar and Abdullah Kakar, were exonerated in the 3MPO case.

Syed Iqbal Shah Advocate, a lawyer for the Supreme Court and the president of the ILF Balochistan, pursued the matter.

Quetta Civil Line Police had detained the PTI leader and his two sons on August 6 for their involvement in blocking roads and staging a protest. The subsequent legal proceedings have culminated in their recent acquittal.