Prominent politician from Balochistan injured in gunfire

National Party leader Mir Douran Khan Khosa was injured in the firing of armed assailants in Quetta on Friday.

Quetta police reports indicate that the assault occurred near the Burma Hotel on Saryab Road, leaving Mir Douran Khan Khosa wounded due to gunfire. Swiftly, he was transported to the Civil Hospital’s trauma center to receive necessary medical attention.

Hospital authorities have conveyed that the National Party leader’s condition is stable and out of danger. Notably, he is the son of the former senator, Sohrab Khan Khosa.

In response to the incident, the National Party has vehemently denounced the violent attack and has emphasized the urgency of apprehending those responsible.

The party holds that ensuring the security of political leaders falls squarely within the government’s purview. Consequently, they have called for the swift arrest of the culprits involved in the attack.