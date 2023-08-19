Fatima case: Controversial autopsy board formed ignoring SC directives

Violating the Supreme Court (SC) directives, the Sindh Directorate General Health Services has formed a Special Medical Board (SMB), comprising all male Medico-Legal Officers and a forensic medicine expert, to exhume the body of Fatima and perform an autopsy on it.

Eight- to nine-year-old Fatima was allegedly tortured to death inside a haveli owned by influential spiritual healer Asad Shah, who is commonly known as Pir of Ranipur, between August 14-15.

On March 20, 1996, the apex court issued directives to all provincial governments that in Islam, dead persons and bodies deserved to be respected, and directed that in the future, all post mortems on woman’s bodies should be performed by women doctors. ’No male member should be allowed to be present during the process, the ruling given by the SC says.

The then federal health secretary was directed to ensure that the orders given by the SC were strictly complied with in the country, and, keeping apex court orders in view, the Ministry of Health on May 13, 1996, issued directives to all provinces that autopsies on women’s bodies would only be performed by lady doctors.

A number of videos have gone viral on social media in which a girl can be seen lying naked on the floor, crying for help. Disturbing videos caused a stir on social media, following which the police were forced to act.

Ranipur police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) against the suspects on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

The complainant told police that an employee of Pir Asad Shah had informed her about the death of her daughter and advised her to remove the body from the premises. According to her, she saw marks of torture on the body of her daughter before she was buried in their native graveyard near the village of Khanwah in Naushahro Feroze.

On Friday, the provincial health department formed a SMB under the supervision of Dow University of Health Sciences’ Department of Forensic Medicine Chairman Prof. Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed. Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi’s Medico-Legal Officer, Dr Gulzar was advised to coordinate and assist Prof Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed.

Nawabshah’s police surgeon will perform an autopsy on Fatima’s body. Hyderabad Police Surgeon Dr Waqar Ahmed Shaikh has been appointed for technical assistance by Nawabshah’s police surgeon.

SMB will visit the graveyard near village Khanwah in Naushahro Feroze today to exhume the body of Fatima and perform a post-mortem on it.

SMB would ascertain if the deceased was subjected to torture or sexual assault. The accused party has adopted the view that the victim was suffering from gastroenteritis and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The board will interview the doctors of the healthcare facility to question the treatment given to the deceased.