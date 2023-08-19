Interim Balochistan CM reveals his govt’s plans

Mir Ali Mardan Domki, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, has underscored that the primary focus of his administration is ensuring transparent and fair elections, as well as advancing peace, security, and developmental initiatives and to engage with individuals abroad for the betterment of the province.

Speaking to the media following his swearing-in ceremony at the governor’s house, he expressed his aspiration for timely and transparent elections. While emphasizing the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting the elections, he reiterated that their responsibility is to provide support and facilitate measures for a transparent electoral process.

Mr Domki underscored the core priorities of his term, particularly preserving peace and order and bringing forward development initiatives. The specifics of these objectives are likely to be established by the cabinet in the coming days.

The interim Balochistan CM went on to say that he is open to interacting with disgruntled people who live abroad and seeks their assistance in improving the province. He emphasized the sense of community and invited them to return and take an active role in their country of origin.

To a question regarding the longstanding issue of Vadh, Mr Domki expressed his commitment to pursuing resolution through dialogue, demonstrating his willingness to engage in peaceful discussions to address this challenge,