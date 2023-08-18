It is up to ECP to hold elections, says interim info minister

Interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that it is up to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the general elections in the country.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Mr Solangi made it clear that whenever elections will be held in the country, the caretaker government will give full support to the electoral watchdog in a bid to hold the elections.

He added, “After the cabinet meeting, I held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, where matters that are in line with ensuring transparent elections in the country were discussed.”

In line with the federal cabinet meeting, Mr Solangi said, “It has been decided that on polling day, the first vote will be cast by the caretaker prime minister. After the interim premier, his cabinet will cast its votes.”

“The country will be run according to its constitution. And in the meantime, the interim government will take care of the affairs of the country until the next government comes to power,” he maintained.

Speaking about the Jaranwala mayhem, Mr Solangi condemned the rampage, saying, “The state stands by the minorities in the country. No one will be allowed to target anyone on the basis of caste, creed, or religion.”