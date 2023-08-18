Adani vs Ambani net worth

Founder and Chairman of Reliance Industries and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani net worth is $90.8 billion while founder and chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Shantilal Adani owns $55.6 billion.

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail. The company was founded by his late father Dhirubhai Ambani in 1966. After his father’s death in 2002, Ambani and his younger sibling Anil divvied up the family empire.

Gautam Adani is chairman of the Adani Group, with interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others.

As per Forbes, the Adani Group, which began in 1988 as a commodities trading firm, expanded through acquisitions and with the support of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

