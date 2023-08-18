Iga Swiatek reaches 10th WTA semifinal of 2023 in Cincinnati

World No.1 Tennis player Iga Swiatek kept her amazing form going as she defeated the reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6, 6-1 in the Quarterfinal of Cincinnati.

Iga Swiatek, who won French Open, her fourth Grand Slam this year, was 3-5 down in the first set but came back strong and won the first set in tie-break.

She was in great form in the second set, as she won it 6-1 and booked her place in the last four.

Wimbledon, Italian Open and Australian Open are the only events in 2023, where the Pole failed to reach the semifinal.

Swiatek will face the winner of American teenager Coco Gauff and the Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini, for a place in the final.

On the other hand, Marketa Vondrousova failed to reach the semifinal of second consecutive event, after winning the Wimbledon title in July.

Marketa Vondrousova had also reached the final of 2019 French Open and then the Tokyo Olympics, where she lost to Belinda Bencic in the final.