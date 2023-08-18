India on Friday released 270,000 cusecs of water into the Sutlej River breaking its decades-long record triggering an alert in Pakistan’s populace province Punjab.

At Ganda Singhwala in Kasur, an impressive influx of 270,000 cusecs of water from India has entered Pakistan, shattering the floodwater record that stood since 1995. Notably, this marks the largest water release India has directed towards Pakistan in years. However, India is only communicating the data on floodwater volume from the Harike Barrage, leaving Pakistan with merely a 12 window to respond.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has simultaneously issued a directive to ensure prompt warnings to residents in low-lying areas and the prompt evacuation of vulnerable populations in light of the swollen floodwaters in the Sutlej River.

As per NDMA’s assessment, a substantial flood level is present in the Sutlej River at Ganda Singhwala. Anticipated high-level flooding is expected in the Sutlej River at Sulaimanki, commencing at 6 am on August 19. Additionally, a high-level flood is projected in the Sutlej River at Islam, slated to commence from August 21.

The NDMA’s warning reiterates the advice given by the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to citizens of GS Wala, Sulaimanki, and Islam who live in the lowland areas along the Sutlej River. To ensure the evacuation of those in danger, timely warnings are being issued in advance.

The emphasis of NDMA’s recommendations is on the establishment of plans for evacuating residents of flood-prone areas as well as the systematic monitoring of traffic flow towards sensitive regions and the readiness of machinery to handle emergencies.