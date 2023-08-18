Firdous Ashiq Awan condemns Jaranwala mayhem

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan condemned on Friday the Jaranwala incident, in which churches and many homes were ransacked.

Speaking on the Samaa TV programme, Ms Awan said: “Such an incident is a source of great concern to the state”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah condemned the rampage, saying, “This incident has brought a bad reputation to Muslims and Pakistan.

He added: “Creating chaos is not allowed by Islam, the government, or the law.”

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi condemned the Jaranwala incident.

Addressing a press conference flanked by the Lahore archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Mr Ashrafi said: “We have come to apologise to the leadership of the Christian community for what happened in Jaranwala.”

“Although Muslims are the majority in the country. The Christian community living in Pakistan enjoys equal rights,” Mr Ashrafi maintained.

He made it clear that Islam teaches a lesson in respecting all the prophets, adding that those responsible for the incident should be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the Lahore archbishop said, “Those who were involved in the Jaranwala incident want to spread unrest in the country. Such an incident has been orchestrated through proper planning.”