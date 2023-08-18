Shahid Afridi meets Suniel Shetty in USA

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shahid Afridi met the Bollywood star Suniel Shetty in Florida, United States, as both of them are there for UST10 Masters League.

The video got viral on internet, as Shahid Afridi and Suniel Shetty talked and then the Bollywood actor also greeted Pakistani superstar’s young daughters.

Shahid Afridi asked his daughters to say “Salaam” to Suniel Shetty, who also likes to play exhibition matches of cricket.

Boom Boom Afridi is representing New York Warriors at the UST10 Masters League, whereas Suniel Shetty is one of the ambassadors of the league.

Interestingly, son-in-law of Shahid Afridi (Shaheen Shah Afridi) had dismissed the son-in-law of Suniel Shetty (KL Rahul) during the 2021 World Cup.

Both of them are friends as well, because the Indian batter had greeted the fast bowler from Pakistan, when both were in UAE for 2022 Asia Cup.

Many netizens loved the moment of friendship between both celebrities from Pakistan and India.