First of a Kind: AP Dhillon on Amazon Prime Video India

AP Dhola—who started his singing journey with the slogan ‘Challo Dunya Hila Dain’, has proved his words true in just a few years.

AP Dhillon’s real name is Amrit Pal Singh, a resident of Millianwal village in Gurdaspur district of Indian Punjab.

Dhillon is known as ‘Harry’ by his family and villagers.

It took him only four years to stir the music industry of India and becoming a global music icon of Punjabi music.

Read Also: Top 10 YouTubers in India 2023

Born on January 10, 1993, AP Dhill is known today as a popular pop singer, rapper, composer, writer and producer.

AP Dhillon on Prime Video In

Now Prime Video India has launched an upcoming documentary series.

In AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, the secretive global superstar and the small, close team behind his massive success finally tell their story.

Featuring unseen personal footage and unique behind the scenes access, AP takes us on a journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab and tells us his incredible plan to change the music industry and inspire a nation.

S1 E1 - Brown Munde

In the beginning, AP was told his music wouldn’t work. That only pushed him to prove everyone wrong. This is the start of his journey, from a regular guy called Amrit growing up in Punjab, to meeting Shinda Kahlon and Gurinder Gill on the journey to global stardom. But will they be able to pull off a global tour with no time to plan?

S1 E2 - Against All Odds

Motivated by a desire to inspire his fans, AP is ready to get to work. He and his team plan to put on a North American arena tour, alongside writing and releasing new tracks for an EP. And with a tour of this scale, the risks have never been higher. In the midst of the chaos of a cross country tour, AP reveals his deepest worries and fears.

S1 E3 - Takeover

Time is running out for AP, with just 24 hours to go until the first show. There are last minute rehearsals, meet and greets, visuals and more to be finalized as AP tries to push boundaries of what a show can be.. But in the arena, the team face problem after problem and the crowds are waiting. Will the show be a disaster, or will AP and his team pull it off against the odds?

S1 E4 - Final Thoughts

AP Dhillon’s live shows keeps getting better, but life isn’t always perfect. In spite of their biggest tour being a huge success, there are some new curveballs to deal with. The most important gig of their careers is approaching: a triumphant return home to India at the world famous Lollapalooza festival. But AP is feeling very unwell. Will he have to cancel the biggest concert of his career?