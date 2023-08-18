Areeba Habib wows in dazzling light green attire

Starlet Areeba Habib, who first amazed fans with her excellent acting skills, is now swooning them with the captivating content on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Areeba shared a set of three clicks for her dedicated fans. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a light green summer outfit.

In the background of the stunning images, various decorations can be seen. The way she posed in the photos and flashed a smile, has definitely left her fans in awe.

Instead of using the description for the post, she preferred to drop a green and white heart emojis.

Fans were desperate to pen their feedback in the comments box. In the comments section, one of the surfers wrote, “Wow.” Another user wrote, “Beautiful.”

Areeba has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram handle.