Bumrah likely to be added to India’s Asia Cup squad

There are only 12 days left in Asia Cup and other teams have already announced their squads, but all eyes are on the last champions of ODI Asia Cup, India, who have not announced their squad yet.

Indian team will be likely announced on 21 August, as the selectors are delaying the announced, due to the ongoing series between India and Ireland.

According to the reports of Indian media, the selection committee could be monitoring the form and fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, who made a comeback against Ireland after a long injury break.

Bumrah represented India for the first time since September 2022, as he took two wickets in his first over on comeback.

The fast bowler was very economical as well, as he conceded only 24 runs in his four overs. Ireland scored 139 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

India have already announced the Asian Games squad, which comprises of fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar, which means they may not be part of their Asia Cup squad.

On the other hand, there are also fitness concerns for KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, as former coach Ravi Shastri believes both of them should be dropped from the squad.

Muhammad Shami and Muhammad Siraj are also expected to be part of the Indian team for Asia Cup.

On the other hand, the spinners Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja could be added to the squad as spinners.