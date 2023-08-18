Aliya Ali cherishes ‘blissful’ moments of life

Prominent actress Aliya Ali is one of the most ardent social media celebrities in the entertainment industry of Pakistan and is fond of attracting fans in no time.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Mann Aangan’ star shared a series of six snaps to wow her fans.

In the pictures, Aliya is seen wearing a stunning, multi-colored, ornate outfit. In the snaps, Aliya is seen near the luxurious wooden stair railing. In one click, wall-mounted ceramics can also be seen placed on the wall.

For the stunning photos, Aliya captioned, “Happy moments.”

Fans started praising the star by dropping lots of emoticons and written feedbacks. One of the users wrote, “cute,” and another of the followers wrote, “wow.”