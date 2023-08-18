British Council announces re-take of A level examinations

Cambridge has decided to re-take examination of the students in October as heads of the institutions piled up the complaints on the A-level examinations in the meeting held on Friday.

The re-examination will be conducted by Cambridge in October

Some students could not participate in the examinations in May due to the law-and-order situation and now it has been decided Cambridge will not charge a fee for holding re-examinations.

The British Council will provide a low-cost logistics plan and schools will submit requests for re-evaluation of cases to Cambridge.

It has been decided that schools will bear 80 percent of the costs of such applications and parents will bear 20 percents of the expenses on such applications.