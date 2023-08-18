Ali Mardan Domki takes oath as interim Balochistan CM

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki on Friday took oath of office.

Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered oath to Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Domki in a ceremony held at Governor House Balochistan.

It should be noted that the name of Caretaker Balochistan CM Mir Ali Domki was agreed upon by the government and the opposition in the parliamentary committee comprises Outgoing Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Zamrak Achakzai, and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from the government’s side, whereas Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Younus Zehri, and Ahmed Nawaz.

Who is Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki?

Born on 13 October 1972, Mir Ali Mardan Khan belongs to Lahri area of Balochistan. He is the son of former senator Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki. His father remained a senator from 1975 to 1977.

Ali Mardan Domki did his Masters in Sociology from Allama Iqbal University (AIOU) Islamabad and served as Tehsil Nazim Lahri and District Nazim Sabi.