Priyanka Chopra parts ways with Indian cuisine restaurant

Well-known Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no longer associated with her Indian cuisine restaurant in New York City, which she opened in 2021.

Priyanka’s spokesperson confirmed this information to the international media. “Priyanka has finished her restaurant business. The establishment of the restaurant will undoubtedly be a proud and important point in her career, “ a representative said in a statement.

“Priyanka has always worked to highlight Indian culture through storytelling, be it through interesting material for film and television or a beautifully presented meal that reflects fine Indian cuisine,” the spokesperson added.

On her Instagram account, the “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” star has amassed over 90 million followers.