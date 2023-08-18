Top 10 YouTubers in India 2023

India is among countries with one of the largest YouTube viewership in the world. As per Reuters Institute of Journalism report, India has a population of 1.414 billion with 60 percent Internet penetration. We have listed top 10 YouTubers in India in 2023 based on the number of subscribers.

According to Stastia.com, the number of YouTube users in India was forecast to continuously increase between 2024 and 2028 by in total 252.2 million users (+43.92 percent).

After the ninth consecutive increasing year, the Youtube user base is estimated to reach 826.44 million users and therefore a new peak in 2028.

Notably, the number of Youtube users of was continuously increasing over the past years.

Top 10 Youtubers in India: Tech, gaming, comedy content

The top 10 Youtubers of India are generating content on technology, gaming and comedy videos. These top Youtubers has millions of fan following across different states of India.

The list included Carry Minati, Total Gaming, Techno Gamerz, Mr. Indian Hacker, Round2hell, Ashish Chanchlani Vines, Sandeep Maheshwari, BB Ki Vines, Amit Bhadana and Technical Guruji.