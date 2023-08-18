Maryam Nawaz on warpath against PTI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Friday fired a fresh broadside at the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Ms Nawaz met with the youth coordinators of the provincial constituencies in Punjab. She distributed notifications to the youth coordinators.

On this occasion, Ms Nawaz underscored the importance of the country’s youth, saying, “The real strength of the PML-N is the youth. The future of PML-N is related to the youth.”

She asserted: “The PML-N will create opportunities on all grounds to uphold the status of the youth”.

In line with the opportunities in sports, Ms Nawaz said: “The PML-N had provided opportunities for youth to develop in the field of sports”.

Hinting at the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Ms Nawaz said, “It’s time for the youth to get ready because Nawaz Sharif will soon be among you [the youth]”.

She flayed the PTI, alleging that the party was promoting “foul language” in the country.