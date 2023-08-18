Umar Akmal requests Nawaz Sharif to be included in team

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif met the cricketer Umar Akmal in London, as the middle-order batter requested for another chance in the team.

The middle-order batter was seen coming out of Nawaz Sharif’s house in a video on Twitter. He said after the meeting that he is still fit enough to play for Pakistan.

He added that he had requested the former Premier for a chance and hopes that he will get it another opportunity.

Umar Akmal has played 221 International matches for Pakistan, across all formats. He has scored more than 5000 runs in International cricket.

Earlier, Faheem Ashraf had also met Nawaz Sharif at his house in London. The all-rounder was added to Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup.

Umar Akmal had played for Pakistan last time in 2019 against Sri Lanka in the T20 series but was dropped after a disappointing performance.

He played six matches in Pakistan Super League (PSL) this season, representing Quetta Gladiators, but scored only 95 runs.